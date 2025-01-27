JSW Soorma Triumphs in Hockey Thriller

JSW Soorma Hockey Club claimed a hard-fought 5-3 victory against the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the Men's Hockey India League on Monday. The Lancers initially took the lead thanks to Dilpreet Singh. However, Prabhjot Singh equalized for Soorma, and Harmanpreet Singh's impressive performance contributed two crucial goals in the third quarter.

The exhilarating match saw Nicolas Keenan extend Soorma's advantage, though Theirry Brinkman managed to pull one back for the Lancers toward the end of the third quarter. Maninder Singh and Harmanpreet further extended the lead before Gursahibjit Singh's late goal for the Lancers, securing Soorma the win.

Additionally, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers stunned Delhi SG Pipers by scoring two goals in the final five minutes to win 2-1 and advance to the semifinals, underscoring the competitive spirit of the league.

