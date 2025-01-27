Kidambi Srikanth Leads Indian Force in Thailand Masters 2025 Badminton

India's former world number one, Kidambi Srikanth, is poised to lead the national squad at the Thailand Masters 2025 badminton tournament. The event, beginning Tuesday at Nimibutr Stadium in Pathumwan, will see Srikanth, currently ranked 45th in the world, face off against Israel's world number 74, Daniil Dubovenko, in the opening match, according to Olympics.com.

Srikanth, a 31-year-old veteran, experienced a setback last year when he was ousted in the second round by fellow Indian Mithun Manjunath. Struggling with form, Srikanth has not advanced beyond the quarterfinals since the Swiss Open semifinals in March last year. Alongside him, players like Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, and Mithun Manjunath will compete in the men's singles event.

In the women's singles, world number 58 Tanya Hemanth will play against Malaysia's Selvaduray Kisona, ranked 76th. Additionally, an all-India duel is lined up between Rakshitha Ramraj and Shriyanshi Valishetty. The men's doubles team includes the nation's highest-ranked pair, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, ranked 49th worldwide. Meanwhile, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi represent India in the women's doubles, with Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde contesting in the mixed doubles category.

(With inputs from agencies.)