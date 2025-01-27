Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2025

In a thrilling conclusion to the first chapter of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 at the NDS Stadium, the Union Territory of Ladakh claimed the top spot. Highlighting the event was the nail-biting men's ice hockey final, where the Indian Army narrowly defeated ITBP 2-1, securing their crown.

Ladakh showcased commendable performance, bagging two golds in the final day events. Their mixed relay team, comprising Stanzin Jampal, Skarma Tsultim, Mohammed Saquaf Raza, and Padma Angmo, emerged victorious. Additionally, the Ladakh women's ice hockey team achieved sweet revenge against ITBP, winning 4-0.

Tamil Nadu demonstrated its prowess in skating, with Yashashree winning the 500m women's long track, adding to Tamil Nadu's three golds. The KIWG 2025 standings saw Ladakh as toppers, Tamil Nadu as runners-up, and Maharashtra, despite leading in medal count, finishing third due to only securing two golds.

(With inputs from agencies.)