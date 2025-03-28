Left Menu

Indian Army Pioneers Tactical Warfare with First Kamikaze FPV Drone

The Indian Army's Fleur-De-Lis Brigade has unveiled a groundbreaking FPV drone capable of kamikaze-style anti-tank missions. Collaborating with DRDO's TBRL, this innovation signifies a shift in tactical drone warfare, promising enhanced operator safety and efficient payload delivery. Extensive trials affirm it as a transformative tool in modern military strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:45 IST
Indian Army Successfully Tests FPV Drone (Photo: Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Fleur-De-Lis Brigade has reached a landmark in military technology, unveiling the first-ever FPV drone with an anti-tank kamikaze role. This innovation was realized in partnership with the DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, marking an evolution in tactical drone warfare.

Initiated in August 2024, the project involved comprehensive research, reflecting a self-sustaining ethos with drones assembled at the Rising Star Drone Battle School. Over 100 units have been manufactured, ensuring quality control and rapid modifications, pivotal for optimizing structural and operational capabilities.

Integrating a dual-safety mechanism, the drone markedly enhances operational safety. Live feedback and a controlled trigger mechanism mitigate risks of accidental detonation, confirming the system's efficacy. Rigorous validations by TBRL affirm this FPV drone as a transformative asset in military engagements, ensuring reliability in payload precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

