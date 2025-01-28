Juventus Strengthens Defense with Renato Veiga Loan
Juventus secured Portugal defender Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea until season's end. Veiga, who joined Chelsea from FC Basel for 14 million euros, looks for more playtime amid Juventus' defensive injuries, joining the team fifth in Serie A.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 03:44 IST
Juventus has reinforced its defense by signing Portugal's Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea until the season concludes, the Serie A club announced Monday.
Veiga, 21, had joined Chelsea from FC Basel for 14 million euros, yet he made just a single Premier League appearance.
Struggling with defensive injuries, Juventus hopes Veiga will provide the resilience needed as they trail fourth-placed Lazio by two points in Serie A.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juventus
- Renato Veiga
- Portugal
- defender
- Chelsea
- Serie A
- loan
- FC Basel
- Nations League
Advertisement
ALSO READ
‘Human rights defenders are key to conflict resolution,’ says Türk
Juventus Known for Draws, Milan for Comebacks in Serie A Drama
Sevilla Defender Kike Salas Detained in Betting Scandal
Monza's Dramatic Victory Over Fiorentina Shakes Up Serie A
Sevilla Defender Kike Salas Detained Over Betting Scheme Allegations