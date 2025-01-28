Juventus Strengthens Defense with Renato Veiga Loan

Juventus has reinforced its defense by signing Portugal's Renato Veiga on loan from Chelsea until the season concludes, the Serie A club announced Monday.

Veiga, 21, had joined Chelsea from FC Basel for 14 million euros, yet he made just a single Premier League appearance.

Struggling with defensive injuries, Juventus hopes Veiga will provide the resilience needed as they trail fourth-placed Lazio by two points in Serie A.

(With inputs from agencies.)