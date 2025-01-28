Left Menu

Emma Raducanu: Battling Spirit Shines Amidst Singapore Setback

Emma Raducanu exits the Singapore Open early after a tough match against Cristina Bucsa. Despite the defeat, the 22-year-old remains optimistic, valuing her three-hour performance as a building block for the season. Having recently parted ways with her coach due to injuries, she focuses on the positives.

Emma Raducanu, Britain's seventh seed, faced an early exit at the Singapore Open, losing a hard-fought match against 101st-ranked Cristina Bucsa. Despite this setback, Raducanu remains encouraged by her performance after previously making it to the third round of the Australian Open.

Following her challenging three-hour battle against the Spanish opponent, Raducanu expressed contentment about how she managed her game strategically. The match marks her journey after parting ways with coach Nick Cavaday, emphasizing her independence and determination.

Having dealt with injuries after her 2021 U.S. Open victory, Raducanu is focused on gaining match experience and maintaining her spirit on the court. She described her persistence as a significant gain, looking to build momentum for upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

