Mumbai's Strategic Shakeup for Must-Win Ranji Clash

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team faces a decisive match against Meghalaya without key India stars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer. Following defeat by Jammu and Kashmir, Mumbai needs a victory with a bonus point. Rahane leads a revamped squad with local talents making a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:38 IST
Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's cricket team is preparing for a critical Ranji Trophy encounter against Meghalaya amid the absence of key players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer. The trio is away on national duty, contributing to India's efforts in the upcoming ODI series against England.

The squad revamp comes on the heels of a tough five-wicket loss to Jammu and Kashmir, denting Mumbai's title defense. Key players Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suryansh Shedge, and Atharva Ankolekar return as Mumbai aims to secure a necessary victory with a bonus point in their bid to progress.

While Ajinkya Rahane leads the charge, he faces an uphill task, needing not only a win but also hoping for Baroda to defeat Jammu and Kashmir to boost Mumbai's standings. The reshuffled squad looks to bounce back strongly in this high-stakes clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

