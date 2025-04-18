T20 Mumbai League Relaunches with Rohit Sharma as the Face of the Tournament

The T20 Mumbai League is set to make a comeback for its third edition following a break since 2019 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament will begin just a day after the IPL concludes, with India's Test and ODI team captain Rohit Sharma announced as the face of the event.

This iteration of the league will mimic the IPL format with eight teams, two of which come under new ownership—Sobo Mumbai Falcons included. Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd and Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment are the fresh entrants to the ownership roster.

At the announcement, Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik highlighted Sharma's embodiment of Mumbai cricket's core values. Sharma emphasized on the platform's role in elevating players to IPL and national teams, giving a much-needed stage for budding and undiscovered talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)