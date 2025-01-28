Sumit Narwal Poised for a Stunning Comeback in Legend 90 League

In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts, former Delhi cricketer Sumit Narwal is making a comeback to the cricket pitch, preparing for the Legend 90 League scheduled in February 2025. Featuring cricket legends such as Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor, the league will run from February 6 to 18 in Raipur. Narwal, a former colleague of Dhawan from their time playing for Delhi, expressed his enthusiasm about reuniting with the southpaw, eager to forge new memories and relive past glories. With a history of taking 201 wickets in first-class cricket, Narwal is primed to embrace the competitive spirit of his heyday once again.

Expressing his excitement, Narwal stated, 'I'm thrilled to join the Legend 90 League, offering me another chance to engage in competitive cricket. The thrill and anticipation mirror my feelings from my early cricket days, and preparations are vigorously underway.' Positioned to represent the Delhi Royals, he declared, 'I approach the League with the mindset of a professional cricketer, committed to delivering 100 percent.' Conclusively, Narwal combines his roles as a seasoned coach with this new challenge, appreciating the opportunity to apply coaching insights back on the field.

Sumit Narwal, having played in 57 first-class matches, boasts an impressive 1827-run tally with two centuries and nine half-centuries. His stint in the Indian Premier League saw him play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals across seven matches, also representing India A. Reinforcing its lineup, Delhi Royals have augmented their team with new recruits post the Legend 90 League draft. The team assembles a powerhouse of talent, headlined by prominent cricketers like Dhawan and Ross Taylor, alongside new additions like Jerome Taylor, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Indian players including Narwal himself.

