Extreme E: Bridging the Gender Gap with Electrifying Performance

Extreme E, an electric off-road racing series, shows a nearly 70% reduction in the gender performance gap over four seasons. With a focus on equal opportunities, green technology, and awareness of climate challenges, the series has shifted to hydrogen power, enhancing the female drivers' performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:01 IST
Extreme E, an electrifying off-road racing series, has reported a dramatic narrowing of the gender performance gap among its drivers. Over four seasons, this gap has shrunk by almost 70%, showcasing the impact of equal opportunities within the sport.

Launched in 2021, Extreme E emphasizes green technology by holding races in remote places that highlight climate change issues. This season, the series is rebranding as Extreme H, transitioning to hydrogen power. By analyzing race data, the series found that the average time difference between male and female drivers decreased from 4.5 seconds in season one to 1.1 seconds in season four.

Extreme E's mixed-gender format is seen as revolutionary, according to team owner and 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button. The series offers female drivers crucial race exposure, which contributes to their improved performance. This initiative aligns with broader motorsport trends and underscores the importance of investment and opportunity in shrinking the gender gap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

