Trisha Gongadi Makes History with Record-Breaking Century in Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

In a historic feat, Trisha Gongadi etched her name in the annals of cricket by scoring the first-ever century in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, propelling India to a staggering 150-run victory over Scotland. Trisha's unbeaten 110 off 59 balls included 13 fours and four sixes, showcasing her impressive range of strokes.

She received valuable support from fellow opener Kamalini G, who contributed a solid 51, and Sanika Chalke, who added an agile 29 runs. Their efforts led India to amass a formidable 208 for 1. India's bowling unit was equally dominant, with left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla decimating Scotland's batting lineup with figures of 4 for 8.

Elsewhere, in the U-19 T20 World Cup, Bangladesh secured a resounding 10-wicket win over the West Indies, thanks to Juairiya Ferdous's unbeaten 25. Meanwhile, inclement weather in Sarawak forced the abandonment of South Africa's encounter with the USA, yet South Africa still advanced to the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)