Kohli Steps Aside: Ayush Badoni to Lead Delhi in Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli has graciously refused to captain the Delhi team in their last Ranji Trophy match against Railways, allowing Ayush Badoni to continue leading. Despite initial broadcasting plans, the match will be live-streamed by JioCinema due to Kohli's immense popularity and fan demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:48 IST
In an unexpected decision, cricket legend Virat Kohli has opted not to captain the Delhi team for their final Ranji Trophy home game against Railways, supporting Ayush Badoni's continued leadership.

The decision comes amid heightened fan interest, prompting the BCCI and JioCinema to live-stream the match despite their original broadcasting schedule.

With social media abuzz over Kohli's participation, fans across the country can now tune in to watch their cricketing hero play, thanks to the revised streaming arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

