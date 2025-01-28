Uttarakhand Hosts Vibrant 38th National Games Opening Ceremony
The 38th National Games commenced in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state's religious heritage and biodiversity. Prime Minister Modi emphasized sports as crucial for national development and reiterated the goal of bringing the 2036 Olympics to India. Featuring 10,000 athletes, the Games will be held across seven cities till February 14.
The vibrant opening ceremony of the 38th National Games unfolded in Uttarakhand, depicting the state's rich religious heritage and biodiversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serving as the guest of honor, reaffirmed his commitment to bringing the 2036 Olympics to India, emphasizing the integral role of sports in the nation's development.
With around 10,000 athletes participating in 32 disciplines, the Games will span across seven cities, with Dehradun serving as the main venue, extending up to February 14. The Games opened with the symbolic blowing of 2025 conches and featured local and celebrated Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal's performance.
Modi's arrival was marked by a welcoming journey in a adorned golf cart alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Prime Minister was gifted a traditional cap, shawl, memento, and mascot replicas, before officially declaring the Games open. In line with inclusion principles, the Athletes' Parade included male and female flag bearers from each team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
