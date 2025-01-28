Left Menu

Uttarakhand Hosts Vibrant 38th National Games Opening Ceremony

The 38th National Games commenced in Uttarakhand, highlighting the state's religious heritage and biodiversity. Prime Minister Modi emphasized sports as crucial for national development and reiterated the goal of bringing the 2036 Olympics to India. Featuring 10,000 athletes, the Games will be held across seven cities till February 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:26 IST
Uttarakhand Hosts Vibrant 38th National Games Opening Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The vibrant opening ceremony of the 38th National Games unfolded in Uttarakhand, depicting the state's rich religious heritage and biodiversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serving as the guest of honor, reaffirmed his commitment to bringing the 2036 Olympics to India, emphasizing the integral role of sports in the nation's development.

With around 10,000 athletes participating in 32 disciplines, the Games will span across seven cities, with Dehradun serving as the main venue, extending up to February 14. The Games opened with the symbolic blowing of 2025 conches and featured local and celebrated Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal's performance.

Modi's arrival was marked by a welcoming journey in a adorned golf cart alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Prime Minister was gifted a traditional cap, shawl, memento, and mascot replicas, before officially declaring the Games open. In line with inclusion principles, the Athletes' Parade included male and female flag bearers from each team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025