Left Menu

Leicester City Helicopter Tragedy: Inquest Concludes Accident

An inquest concluded that the helicopter crash killing five people, including Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was accidental. The crash occurred post-match in October 2018. Legal action against manufacturer Leonardo continues as the largest fatal accident claim in English legal history, seeking £2.15 billion in damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:00 IST
Leicester City Helicopter Tragedy: Inquest Concludes Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has been officially deemed accidental according to an inquest jury's conclusion.

The incident, which transpired on October 27, 2018, followed a Premier League match and resulted in the loss of the Thai business magnate along with pilot Eric Swaffer and passengers Izabela Lechowicz, Nusara Suknamai, and Kaveporn Punparev when the aircraft spiraled and erupted into flames.

Srivaddhanaprabha's family is pursuing legal action against helicopter manufacturer Leonardo, seeking compensation worth £2.15 billion, marking it as the largest fatal accident claim in English legal history. Despite expressing condolences, Leonardo firmly plans to defend against the High Court claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025