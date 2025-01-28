Leicester City Helicopter Tragedy: Inquest Concludes Accident

The helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has been officially deemed accidental according to an inquest jury's conclusion.

The incident, which transpired on October 27, 2018, followed a Premier League match and resulted in the loss of the Thai business magnate along with pilot Eric Swaffer and passengers Izabela Lechowicz, Nusara Suknamai, and Kaveporn Punparev when the aircraft spiraled and erupted into flames.

Srivaddhanaprabha's family is pursuing legal action against helicopter manufacturer Leonardo, seeking compensation worth £2.15 billion, marking it as the largest fatal accident claim in English legal history. Despite expressing condolences, Leonardo firmly plans to defend against the High Court claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)