Jamshedpur FC Triumphs Over Punjab FC, Climbs ISL Standings

In a thrilling encounter in the Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC edged Punjab FC 2-1 on Tuesday, securing the third spot in the league standings. With this win, Jamshedpur FC, known as the Men of Steel, accumulated 31 points from 17 games, trailing FC Goa by just two points.

Pratik Chaudhuri's 41st-minute header opened the scoring for Jamshedpur, followed by Javi Hernandez doubling their lead in the second half. Despite Ezequiel Vidal's goal for Punjab FC in the 58th minute, it served merely as a consolation in a match that marks Punjab's seventh winless appearance this season.

Punjab FC started on the front foot, applying pressure through organized attacks, but succumbed to counter-attacks from Jamshedpur. The home team's defensive efforts were undone by individual errors, further highlighted by the mishap leading to Javi Hernandez's goal. Punjab's next challenge will be against Bengaluru FC, while Jamshedpur faces FC Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)