PM Modi Inaugurates 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, Emphasizes Sports as a Catalyst for National Development

Emphasizing the role of Khelo India initiatives, the Prime Minister said the program has significantly expanded opportunities for young athletes across the nation.

PM Modi remarked that sports is integral to India's holistic development and plays a key role in enhancing the nation’s global profile. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, highlighting the state’s vibrant youth energy and the event’s alignment with the theme of ‘Green Games.’ Addressing the gathering, he connected the commencement of the games to the blessings of Baba Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Maa Ganga, underlining the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.’

PM Modi lauded the environment-friendly approach of the games, where trophies and medals were crafted from e-waste, and a tree would be planted for every medal winner—a unique initiative promoting sustainability. He extended his best wishes to athletes and congratulated the people of Uttarakhand for hosting the event on such a grand scale.

Nurturing Talent Through Khelo India

Emphasizing the role of Khelo India initiatives, the Prime Minister said the program has significantly expanded opportunities for young athletes across the nation. From Khelo India Youth Games to the Khelo India Para Games and University Games, these initiatives provide platforms for refining talent and ensuring holistic development.

Highlighting the success of these initiatives, Modi noted the recently concluded 5th Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh and the Beach Games introduced last year. He also commended parliamentarians for organizing sports competitions in their constituencies to discover and nurture young talent.

Sports as a Driver of National Growth

PM Modi remarked that sports is integral to India's holistic development and plays a key role in enhancing the nation’s global profile. "Behind every athlete lies a vast ecosystem of coaches, trainers, nutritionists, fitness experts, and manufacturers," he said, noting that Meerut’s sports equipment industry employs over 3 lakh people. This reflects how the sports economy contributes to India’s rise as an economic powerhouse.

The Prime Minister emphasized the resurgence of Indian sports, noting the country’s increasing medal tally in international events and the return of India’s dominance in hockey. He celebrated recent successes such as Gukesh D.’s triumph at the World Chess Championship and Koneru Humpy’s victory as the Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion.

Vision for Olympics 2036

PM Modi highlighted India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics, asserting that such an event would catalyze multiple sectors, from infrastructure development to tourism. He explained that sports infrastructure built for the Olympics generates long-term benefits for athletes and the economy alike.

“The National Games in Uttarakhand showcase the local economy’s potential, with spectators from across the nation boosting tourism and hospitality,” he said. Modi encouraged athletes to embrace Uttarakhand’s scenic beauty and adventure opportunities post-games.

Fitness and Nutrition for a Healthy India

Highlighting the growing issue of obesity, PM Modi stressed the importance of fitness and balanced nutrition. He urged citizens to embrace the Fit India Movement, recommending small lifestyle changes like reducing oil consumption by 10% monthly. He called on schools, offices, and state governments to promote awareness about fitness and diet, envisioning a healthier and fitter India.

Promoting Unity and Equality

PM Modi drew a parallel between the spirit of sportsmanship and Uttarakhand’s adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), emphasizing equality and dignity for all. He said that teamwork in sports serves as a metaphor for collective progress and urged states to explore new development avenues.

Encouraging National Unity

The Prime Minister reiterated that the National Games symbolize ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,’ urging athletes to learn about the diverse languages, cuisines, and cultures of participating states. He encouraged all participants to contribute to making Uttarakhand a plastic-free state.

Conclusion

PM Modi declared the 38th National Games open, calling upon athletes to aim for excellence and make the nation proud. The event was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and other dignitaries, marking a historic milestone for the state in hosting a national event of this magnitude.

The Prime Minister’s address emphasized that sports is no longer just an extracurricular activity but a vital element in shaping India’s future. He called for collective efforts to build a fit and vibrant nation, promising unwavering support to the youth and the sporting community.

