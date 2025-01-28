Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Test Cricket Crisis: A Call for More Matches

Sri Lankan cricket captain Dhananjaya de Silva voiced frustration over the inadequate Test match schedule, stressing the competitive disadvantage it imposes. Ahead of their series with Australia, he advocated for an expanded fixture list, urging Sri Lanka Cricket to secure more Test opportunities to bolster the team's international standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:33 IST
Sri Lanka team. (Photo- @OfficialSLC X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's cricket captain, Dhananjaya de Silva, has expressed deep disappointment regarding the team's sparse Test cricket schedule. Labeling it a 'big disadvantage,' Silva voiced his frustrations ahead of their series against Australia starting at Galle, a crucial part of their World Test Championship cycle.

This two-match series constitutes Sri Lanka's final assignment in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, with only two scheduled home matches against Bangladesh in 2025 to follow. Looking ahead, Sri Lanka has 12 Tests lined up in the subsequent WTC 2025-27 cycle, averaging six per year.

Silva lamented the limited fixtures, stating, 'It is disappointing, as a good Test cricketing country, to have only four Tests. I am hoping we can get more fixtures than we have.' He emphasized the need for discussions to expand their Test schedule, advocating for more opportunities to play and improve their standing.

Sri Lanka had a shot at reaching the WTC final, contingent on winning one of their two Tests against South Africa last year. Although they fell short, Silva remains optimistic about finishing behind the finalists, Australia and South Africa. To achieve this, they must secure a 2-0 series win. 'We were close to getting to the WTC final,' he stated, noting missed opportunities earlier in the cycle.

Reflecting on the squad's performance, Silva highlighted the defeats to Pakistan as a pivotal setback but remained focused on ending the cycle strongly. The Sri Lankan Test squad for the ICC Champions Trophy includes key players such as Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, and Kusal Mendis, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

