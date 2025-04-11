Fertility Shock: Australian IVF Mix-Up Leads to Stranger's Baby

A shocking mistake at an Australian IVF clinic resulted in a woman giving birth to a stranger's baby. Monash IVF, responsible for nearly a quarter of Australia's IVF treatments, admitted the error was due to "human error," leading to an apology from the clinic.

The error was discovered when the parents requested their remaining embryos be transferred to another clinic, revealing the mistake. Monash IVF noted the incident prompted audits to confirm its isolation. The Fertility Society emphasized the rare nature of such errors and the trust patients place in fertility services.

Following the incident, Monash IVF's shares dropped 35%, overshadowing broader market decline. The clinic reported the mistake to regulatory bodies and initiated an independent investigation. Despite the distress, Monash maintained that financial performance wouldn't be severely impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)