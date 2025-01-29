Left Menu

Rookie Kimi Antonelli Steps In as Hamilton Embarks on Ferrari Journey

Italian Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old rookie, replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Antonelli recently passed his driving test, marking a new chapter in his career. Hamilton transitions to Ferrari, leaving Antonelli to rise alongside George Russell as the new Formula One season begins in Australia on March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:05 IST
Rookie Kimi Antonelli Steps In as Hamilton Embarks on Ferrari Journey

Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old Italian rookie, is stepping into the spotlight as he replaces the legendary Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this season. Antonelli recently completed his driving test, a milestone promptly celebrated by Mercedes on social media.

Having turned 18 last August, Antonelli is now eligible to drive on public roads in Italy, and he brings with him extensive experience in Formula One machinery. Hamilton, known for his remarkable record of 105 grand prix wins, has moved to Ferrari, paving the way for Antonelli to join George Russell at Mercedes.

The Formula One season kicks off in Australia on March 16, with several rookies, including Antonelli, making the leap from Formula Two. Mercedes plans to unveil their 2025 car on February 24, just ahead of testing in Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025