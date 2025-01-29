Rookie Kimi Antonelli Steps In as Hamilton Embarks on Ferrari Journey

Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old Italian rookie, is stepping into the spotlight as he replaces the legendary Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this season. Antonelli recently completed his driving test, a milestone promptly celebrated by Mercedes on social media.

Having turned 18 last August, Antonelli is now eligible to drive on public roads in Italy, and he brings with him extensive experience in Formula One machinery. Hamilton, known for his remarkable record of 105 grand prix wins, has moved to Ferrari, paving the way for Antonelli to join George Russell at Mercedes.

The Formula One season kicks off in Australia on March 16, with several rookies, including Antonelli, making the leap from Formula Two. Mercedes plans to unveil their 2025 car on February 24, just ahead of testing in Bahrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)