Harbhajan Singh Lauds Intense ILT20 Competition as Season 3 Heats Up

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh praised the competitive spirit of the ILT20 as it enters its final phase. He highlighted standout performances, especially by Gulf Giants' Aayan Afzal Khan, and predicted future stars and champions, while emphasizing the tournament's importance to UAE cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:40 IST
Harbhajan Singh (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
As ILT20 season 3 reaches its climactic final stages, the legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed admiration for the competiveness exhibited throughout the tournament. He remarked on the exceptional cricket skills showcased, appreciating that each team still has an opportunity to make a significant comeback, according to an ILT20 statement.

Singh pointed out the diverse pitch conditions across the three venues, adding a layer of intrigue and competitiveness. He praised Gulf Giants' Aayan Afzal Khan for his exceptional talent, suggesting that Khan might clinch the Blue Belt award for being the most valuable UAE player.

Highlighting Desert Vipers' strengths, Singh commended their well-rounded team, including the robust bowling lineup featuring Mohammed Amir and Lockie Ferguson, coupled with formidable batting power. Looking ahead, he forecasted standout performances from players like Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammed Amir with the ball, and Shai Hope and Tom Banton with the bat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

