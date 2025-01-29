Steve Smith: The Unstoppable Force Redefining Cricket Greatness

In a landmark moment for cricket, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting acknowledged Steve Smith as potentially the finest player of his generation. On the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Smith reached a remarkable milestone, achieving 10,000 Test runs with a mid-on flick from spinner Prabath Jayasuriya just minutes before the lunch break.

Smith's accomplishment places him among an elite group of Australian cricketers, including legends like Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh. As the applause resonated from the Australian contingent in Galle, Smith acknowledged the crowd, raising his bat in celebration of this significant career achievement.

Smith's standing among the 'Fab Four' alongside Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root is incontestable, says Ponting. Root's recent performance surge has rekindled comparisons, but Smith's numbers and adaptability across varying conditions add weight to his claim as the best of his generation.

Having joined the 10,000-run club in only 205 innings, Smith is recognized as the fifth-fastest to reach the mark, trailing only Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ponting in the record books.

Unlike many of his peers, Smith has excelled on both home and foreign soil. He holds an overseas average of 53, accumulating 5,084 runs in 57 Tests with 17 centuries and 22 fifties. In this context, Ponting remarks on the contentious debate regarding the best player of this generation, suggesting that views could vary based on national allegiance.

Nevertheless, Smith celebrated his 35th Test century, capping the day with another milestone, embodying the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines his career.

