National Para Athletics Championship 2025: Unveiling Towards Triumph

The 23rd National Para Athletics Championship for 2025 has unveiled its official logo and mascot, marking a significant milestone in the run-up to the event. Set to take place from February 17 to 20, the championship promises to gather over 1,700 para athletes from across India, heralding a major event in the nation's para sports calendar.

The unveiling ceremony witnessed the presence of eminent personalities such as Atulya Misra, Jayawant Gundu, Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, and Arjuna Awardee and Indian para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan, among others. Their presence underscored the importance of the championship and the growing recognition of para sports in India.

A significant contributor to the championship's realization, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), has offered extensive backing. Their collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association highlights a commitment to fostering an inclusive sports environment, aiming to propel para athletics to new heights.

