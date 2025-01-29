JSW Soorma Hockey Club Clinches Semi-Final Spot in Dramatic Shoot-Out
JSW Soorma Hockey Club advanced to the semi-finals of the Hockey India League with a thrilling 3-0 shoot-out victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match was locked at 1-1 after regulation time, with Gurjant and Jugraj Singh scoring for their respective teams. Soorma's dominance in possession and strategic gameplay led to their victory.
JSW Soorma Hockey Club has proceeded to the semi-final stage of the Hockey India League after a dramatic 3-0 win in penalty shoot-outs against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match concluded at a 1-1 tie after 60 minutes of regulation time.
The game saw Soorma taking the lead in the 10th minute with a goal from Gurjant Singh, thanks to a well-executed strategy that kept the Tigers mostly on the defensive. However, Jugraj Singh of the Tigers found the back of the net in the 56th minute, forcing the game into a shoot-out.
In the decisive shoot-outs, Soorma's Harmanpreet, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Victor Wegnez excelled, while their goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch ensured the Tigers could not find a breakthrough. With this victory, JSW Soorma moves closer to league glory, joining other semi-finalists in the quest for the championship.
