Left Menu

JSW Soorma Hockey Club Clinches Semi-Final Spot in Dramatic Shoot-Out

JSW Soorma Hockey Club advanced to the semi-finals of the Hockey India League with a thrilling 3-0 shoot-out victory over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match was locked at 1-1 after regulation time, with Gurjant and Jugraj Singh scoring for their respective teams. Soorma's dominance in possession and strategic gameplay led to their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:50 IST
JSW Soorma Hockey Club Clinches Semi-Final Spot in Dramatic Shoot-Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club has proceeded to the semi-final stage of the Hockey India League after a dramatic 3-0 win in penalty shoot-outs against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match concluded at a 1-1 tie after 60 minutes of regulation time.

The game saw Soorma taking the lead in the 10th minute with a goal from Gurjant Singh, thanks to a well-executed strategy that kept the Tigers mostly on the defensive. However, Jugraj Singh of the Tigers found the back of the net in the 56th minute, forcing the game into a shoot-out.

In the decisive shoot-outs, Soorma's Harmanpreet, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Victor Wegnez excelled, while their goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch ensured the Tigers could not find a breakthrough. With this victory, JSW Soorma moves closer to league glory, joining other semi-finalists in the quest for the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025