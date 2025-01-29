JSW Soorma Hockey Club Clinches Semi-Final Spot in Dramatic Shoot-Out

JSW Soorma Hockey Club has proceeded to the semi-final stage of the Hockey India League after a dramatic 3-0 win in penalty shoot-outs against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. The match concluded at a 1-1 tie after 60 minutes of regulation time.

The game saw Soorma taking the lead in the 10th minute with a goal from Gurjant Singh, thanks to a well-executed strategy that kept the Tigers mostly on the defensive. However, Jugraj Singh of the Tigers found the back of the net in the 56th minute, forcing the game into a shoot-out.

In the decisive shoot-outs, Soorma's Harmanpreet, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Victor Wegnez excelled, while their goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch ensured the Tigers could not find a breakthrough. With this victory, JSW Soorma moves closer to league glory, joining other semi-finalists in the quest for the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)