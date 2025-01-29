Call for All-Weather Ice Rinks to Boost Himachal Hockey Success

The Ice Hockey Association of Himachal Pradesh is pushing for the state government to expedite the development of all-weather ice rinks in Shimla and Kaza, following the recent bronze medal achievements at the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 held in Leh. The association believes improved facilities could enhance team performances.

Abhay Dogra, president of the Ice Hockey Association, emphasized at a press conference that with access to better infrastructure, the ice hockey teams could substantially improve their performance in upcoming competitions. Despite repeated bronze medal wins in past editions, the teams' showings have improved, a trend Dogra attributes to incremental advancements in performance.

The association is also calling for initiatives to send players to international-level training camps. Such exposure is deemed necessary for Himachal's ice hockey teams to compete more effectively on global platforms, according to Dogra.

(With inputs from agencies.)