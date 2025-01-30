Left Menu

Champions League Thriller: City’s Comeback Secures Playoff Spot on Dramatic Final Matchday

Manchester City secured a Champions League playoff spot with a comeback win over Club Brugge. Key teams like Real Madrid and Paris St Germain also progressed, while big clubs like AC Milan and Juventus advanced despite losses. The final group matchday saw top teams secure their playoff slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester City staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Club Brugge 3-1, securing their place in the Champions League playoffs. This thrilling conclusion came on a night of 18 simultaneous matches that saw top teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also clinching their playoff spots.

The 2023 European champions, Manchester City, faced tense moments at the Etihad, trailing at halftime. However, they rebounded with goals from Mateo Kovacic and Savinho, as well as an own goal by Joel Ordonez, ensuring their progression in the competition.

In other key matches, Paris St Germain comfortably advanced with a 4-1 victory over Stuttgart, and Arsenal secured their playoff spot with a 2-1 win at Girona. The draw for the next stage of the competition is scheduled for Friday, with matches set in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

