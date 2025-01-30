Champions League Thriller: City’s Comeback Secures Playoff Spot on Dramatic Final Matchday

Manchester City staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Club Brugge 3-1, securing their place in the Champions League playoffs. This thrilling conclusion came on a night of 18 simultaneous matches that saw top teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also clinching their playoff spots.

The 2023 European champions, Manchester City, faced tense moments at the Etihad, trailing at halftime. However, they rebounded with goals from Mateo Kovacic and Savinho, as well as an own goal by Joel Ordonez, ensuring their progression in the competition.

In other key matches, Paris St Germain comfortably advanced with a 4-1 victory over Stuttgart, and Arsenal secured their playoff spot with a 2-1 win at Girona. The draw for the next stage of the competition is scheduled for Friday, with matches set in February.

