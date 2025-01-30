Left Menu

PGA Tour's Bold Move: Fans Shape the Future of Golf

The PGA Tour is re-evaluating its approach to pace of play, with potential changes including the use of rangefinders and public disclosure of rule violations. This initiative emerges from a large-scale fan survey and aims to enhance the fan experience while maintaining competitive integrity.

Updated: 30-01-2025 09:03 IST
The PGA Tour is considering a range of measures, including the potential use of rangefinders and public disclosure of player rule violations, as part of a broader effort to enhance the game's pace and experience.

This reformative approach is informed by feedback from 50,000 golf fans and emphasizes transparency, marking a significant shift in the Tour's traditional practices.

PGA Tour officials, while introducing the 'Fan Forward' initiative, suggest these changes could be a defining moment in the Tour's evolution, aiming to align with fan expectations and modernize the game.

