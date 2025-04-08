Decentro's Groundbreaking Entry into Southeast Asia Revolutionizes Business Credit & Underwriting
Decentro, a trailblazer in API banking and financial infrastructure, expands into Southeast Asia with its innovative business credit and underwriting solutions. Partnering with DigiAlly, this initiative brings real-time financial intelligence to the region, fostering improved risk assessment and cross-border operations for SMEs and fintech companies.
Decentro, a leading force in the realm of API banking and financial infrastructure, has announced its strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. In partnership with Singapore-based DigiAlly, Decentro is unveiling an advanced business credit and underwriting solution that promises to revolutionize financial operations in the region. This development allows for real-time business financial intelligence, setting a new industry standard.
According to the Asian Development Bank, the SME credit gap in Asia exceeds $2.1 trillion, with ASEAN countries facing significant shortfalls. Despite rapid fintech advancements, many traditional financial practices lag, risking fraud and delayed credit access. Decentro's comprehensive suite addresses these challenges, offering real-time trade data, financial insights, and verification through a single integration, covering vital markets such as Singapore, India, and Philippines.
Rohit Taneja, CEO of Decentro, stated, "The future of fintech is borderless and intelligent. Collaborating with DigiAlly, we are poised to lead Southeast Asia in business underwriting and credit access innovation." This expansion comes on the heels of Decentro's impressive growth in India and marks a significant step towards facilitating seamless global financial operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
