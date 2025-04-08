Hong Kong's Strategic Trade Evolution Amid Global Tensions

Hong Kong is proactively seeking to expand its trade alliances after facing 'ruthless' U.S. tariffs, said the city's leader John Lee on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions in global trade dynamics.

Despite immediate impacts of these tariffs, Hong Kong will maintain its free port status. Lee emphasized the city's future through bolstering trade with South East Asia and the Middle East and opening trade offices in locations like Egypt, Turkey, and Cambodia.

Investment agreements are underway with nations such as Saudi Arabia and Peru, aiming to attract foreign businesses, capitalizing on Hong Kong's stability. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds CK Hutchison's port sale deal in Panama, highlighting the geopolitical rifts between Beijing and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)