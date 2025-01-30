Kohli Fever Grips Delhi: Fans Flock to Ranji Trophy

The excitement surrounding Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket was palpable as thousands of fans thronged outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. As Delhi faced off against Railways in the Ranji Trophy, the frenzy was evident, with cricket enthusiasts lining up to see their idol in action.

Fans from various regions, including Mohd Gul Nawaz and Shantanu Mishra, expressed their admiration for Kohli, attributing the unprecedented turnout to his magnetic appeal. For many, Kohli's presence was the sole reason for attending a Ranji match, signifying his continued influence on Indian cricket.

Despite recent struggles with form, Kohli's participation in domestic tournaments like the Ranji is seen as a step towards reviving his performance. His past achievements and current dedication to rediscovering consistency signify a significant chapter in Indian cricket, as he returns to his roots to regain his footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)