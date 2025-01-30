Left Menu

Kohli Fever Grips Delhi: Fans Flock to Ranji Trophy

Massive crowds gathered at Arun Jaitley Stadium as Virat Kohli returns to domestic cricket in a Ranji Trophy clash between Delhi and Railways. Fans are eager to witness the cricket superstar, highlighting his influence on Indian cricket even beyond international matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:04 IST
Kohli Fever Grips Delhi: Fans Flock to Ranji Trophy
Fans outside Arun Jaitley Stadium (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The excitement surrounding Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket was palpable as thousands of fans thronged outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. As Delhi faced off against Railways in the Ranji Trophy, the frenzy was evident, with cricket enthusiasts lining up to see their idol in action.

Fans from various regions, including Mohd Gul Nawaz and Shantanu Mishra, expressed their admiration for Kohli, attributing the unprecedented turnout to his magnetic appeal. For many, Kohli's presence was the sole reason for attending a Ranji match, signifying his continued influence on Indian cricket.

Despite recent struggles with form, Kohli's participation in domestic tournaments like the Ranji is seen as a step towards reviving his performance. His past achievements and current dedication to rediscovering consistency signify a significant chapter in Indian cricket, as he returns to his roots to regain his footing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025