MI Cape Town's Resounding Victory: A Playoff Milestone in SA20

MI Cape Town entered the SA20 playoffs for the first time by defeating defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape with a 10-wicket margin. They will face Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1. Key performances from Corbin Bosch and fielding excellence were instrumental in dismissing Sunrisers for just 109 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:22 IST
In a landmark moment at the SA20 tournament, MI Cape Town earned their inaugural playoff berth with a commanding 10-wicket victory over the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The match was held at Gqeberha, setting the stage for an exciting face-off against Paarl Royals in Qualifier 1.

MI Cape Town's bowlers were exceptional, with Corbin Bosch emergent as the standout performer, securing four wickets for just 19 runs. Key catches by Dewald Brevis and Reeza Hendricks were pivotal in restricting Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a mere 109 runs.

The reply was emphatic as Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton unleashed a relentless batting assault. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape must clinch their next match against Paarl Royals to remain in the tournament, as confirmed by their precarious standing.

