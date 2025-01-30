Louis Vuitton Races Ahead as Formula One Sponsor

In a striking development, Louis Vuitton has been announced as the title sponsor for the upcoming Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, slated for March. The luxury brand's presence will be notably visible with trackside signage and exclusive trophy trunks on the podium.

This sponsorship is part of a comprehensive 10-year agreement made last October between French luxe giant LVMH and Liberty Media's Formula One. The expansive deal covers multiple high-profile brands like Moet Hennessy and TAG Heuer.

TAG Heuer now assumes the prestigious role of the sport's official timekeeper, succeeding Rolex, while Louis Vuitton is confirmed as an official partner. This move underscores LVMH's strategic alliance with Formula One, prominently showcasing their brands on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)