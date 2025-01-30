Left Menu

Louis Vuitton Races Ahead as Formula One Sponsor

Louis Vuitton will be the title sponsor of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in March, marking a significant partnership. This comes as part of a 10-year sponsorship deal between LVMH and Formula One, including other brands like Moet Hennessy and TAG Heuer, with TAG Heuer as the new official timekeeper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:40 IST
Louis Vuitton Races Ahead as Formula One Sponsor
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a striking development, Louis Vuitton has been announced as the title sponsor for the upcoming Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, slated for March. The luxury brand's presence will be notably visible with trackside signage and exclusive trophy trunks on the podium.

This sponsorship is part of a comprehensive 10-year agreement made last October between French luxe giant LVMH and Liberty Media's Formula One. The expansive deal covers multiple high-profile brands like Moet Hennessy and TAG Heuer.

TAG Heuer now assumes the prestigious role of the sport's official timekeeper, succeeding Rolex, while Louis Vuitton is confirmed as an official partner. This move underscores LVMH's strategic alliance with Formula One, prominently showcasing their brands on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025