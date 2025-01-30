Tragedy in Washington: Ice Skating Legends Lost in Potomac Plane Crash
Former world champion figure skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, along with other skaters, were aboard an American Airlines flight that crashed into the Potomac River. The figures were en route home from a skating camp. The tragedy has deeply impacted the skating community worldwide.
A tragic airline crash in Washington claimed the lives of several notable figures, including renowned Russian-born ice skating coaches and former world champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. Their plane collided with a U.S. Army helicopter before plummeting into the Potomac River.
Shishkova and Naumov, who dominated the world skating scene in the 1990s, were returning from a National Development Camp in Kansas with a group of young skaters. The incident deeply affected both Russian and U.S. figure skating communities. Scores of families are now in mourning.
The Kremlin and Russia's figure skating federation have expressed their profound condolences, echoing the sentiments of U.S. Figure Skating. The loss brings back memories of similar past tragedies that have struck the skating world, binding communities in grief and solidarity.
