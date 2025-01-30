Sebastian Coe's Olympic Presidency Bid: A Call for Inclusive Leadership

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, a contender for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency, acknowledged mishandling the announcement of prize money for Paris 2024 Olympic champions. He admitted the decision should have been made collaboratively, noting the anger it sparked among the IOC and other sports federations.

Coe, addressing an online media briefing, expressed readiness to apologize to Olympic sports federations for the unilateral decision. He emphasized it was done in the sport's best interest, but in retrospect, he would have approached it differently. World Athletics aims to provide prize money to medalists at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Coe's statements come as he prepares for a presentation to IOC members, where he competes against other influential figures like Kirsty Coventry and Juan Antonio Samaranch for the top position. If elected, Coe promises a more inclusive leadership style, involving members beyond the executive board in decision-making.

