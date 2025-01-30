Narmada Nithin Raju Shines Bright: A New National Record and Narrow World Record Miss

Narmada Nithin Raju made headlines at the 38th National Games, securing gold in the women's 10m air rifle event. She not only set a new national record but also came close to the world record, an achievement that has put her in the spotlight of the shooting world.

With a score of 254.4, Narmada surpassed the previous national mark of 252.9 and narrowly missed the world record of 254.5. Her competitors, including Asian Games medallist Ramita Jindal and Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, were left trailing behind in a fiercely contested final.

Narmada, representing Tamil Nadu, demonstrated exceptional poise and skill. Her advice to young athletes is to be their own role models and push themselves daily. Her latest win adds to an impressive list of career achievements, including a gold at the 2023 Cairo World Cup.

