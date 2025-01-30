Left Menu

Sussex Signs Gurinder Sandhu: A Major Boost for 2025 Season

Australian fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu joins Sussex for the 2025 season, providing experienced cover due to Jaydev Unadkat's limited availability. Sandhu, known for his bounce and swing, will participate in the County Championship and potentially the T20 Vitality Blast, enhancing Sussex's bowling lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:17 IST
Gurinder Sandhu (Photo Sussesx Cricket) . Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to bolster their lineup for the upcoming 2025 season, Sussex Cricket Club has secured the services of seasoned Australian fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu. The right-arm quick will join the team in June and July, participating in the first four matches of the County Championship and being on standby for the T20 Vitality Blast.

The addition of Sandhu comes as Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat faces a scheduling conflict, limiting his availability to the final three red-ball fixtures in September. Sussex expressed enthusiasm over Sandhu's signing, citing his impressive record and ability to adapt to English playing conditions as pivotal elements for the team's competitive edge.

Sandhu's cricket credentials include winning the prestigious Steve Waugh Medal and representing Australia in One-Day Internationals. His experience in the IPL and domestic Australian cricket, paired with a knack for utilizing the Kookaburra ball, makes him a valuable asset for Sussex. Head coach Paul Farbrace anticipates Sandhu's professional conduct and technical prowess to greatly benefit Sussex this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

