Mitchell Starc Joins Elite Club with 700 International Wickets

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has etched his name into cricket history, becoming the fourth bowler from Australia to amass 700 international wickets. This milestone was reached during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Starc struck during the fifth over of Sri Lanka's innings after Australia declared their first innings at a commanding 654/6. The delivery was a perfect blend of extra bounce and pace, inducing a poor shot from Dimuth Karunaratne, which Nathan McSweeney safely caught at gully, securing the former Sri Lankan captain's downfall at seven runs.

The 33-year-old pacer now has 700 wickets at an average of 25.78, with his best being 6/28 in 287 matches. He holds 15 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls in Tests, contributing significantly across formats. In Test cricket, Starc stands fourth with 377 scalps in 95 matches at an average of 27.74. In ODIs, he boasts 244 wickets at 23.40, making him Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format. In T20Is, Starc is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia with 79 scalps in 65 matches, only behind spinner Adam Zampa.

The historic match saw Australia win the toss, opting to bat and setting a daunting total. Usman Khawaja and Travis Head's 92-run partnership laid the foundation, and contributions from Steve Smith and Khawaja led to Australia finishing day one at 330/2. Smith's 141 and Khawaja's maiden double ton (232) set Sri Lanka on the back foot, with Josh Inglis adding a debut century, propelling Australia to 654/6 declared.

Sri Lanka's response was shaky as they ended the day at 44/3, trailing by a massive margin with Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal at the crease.

(With inputs from agencies.)