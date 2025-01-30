Niko Kovac Appointed Borussia Dortmund's New Coach Amidst Season Turmoil
Niko Kovac has been appointed as the new coach for Borussia Dortmund as they aim to recover from a challenging season. Kovac, starting his tenure on Sunday, is expected to rejuvenate the team with his proven energy and determination. The club plans to discuss transfers with him shortly.
Niko Kovac has been officially announced as the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund, stepping into a pivotal role as the club faces a challenging start to the season.
The former coach of Bayern Munich and Monaco will assume his duties on Sunday, with a main focus on potential player signings before the transfer deadline on Monday.
Dortmund's management has confidence in Kovac's ability to instill energy and team spirit, aiming to improve their standing in the Bundesliga and advance in the Champions League.
