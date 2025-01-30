Left Menu

Anirban Lahiri Shines Amidst Fog Delays at International Series India

Golfer Anirban Lahiri emerged as the top Indian performer at the International Series India after a fog-delayed first day. Despite challenges, including bogeys and a double bogey, he remained upbeat about the event's atmosphere. Other Indian golfers faced mixed fortunes, with several yet to complete their rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:03 IST
Golfer

Anirban Lahiri proved his resilience amid challenging conditions at the International Series India, securing a place at Tied-13th after the fog-affected first day. With four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey, he emerged as the leading Indian on a day chaotic due to weather disruptions.

An electric atmosphere inspired Lahiri to remain optimistic as he recounted the joy of playing in front of an excited home crowd. He remarked on overcoming adversity and acknowledged the tough course set-up and extreme pin positions encountered at the DLF golf course.

Other Indian golfers, such as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Ajeetesh Sandhu, finished at 1-over par while facing contrasting rounds. Gaganjeet Bhullar fought back with a strong finish after a rocky start, while players like Jeev Milkha Singh and Rahil Gangjee continue in pursuit of solid completions in the coming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

