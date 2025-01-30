Globetrotting Olympics, Ice Skating Legends, And The Return of Almiron

In a landmark gathering, candidates for the IOC presidency outlined their ambitious visions for the Olympics in a closed-door session, emphasizing digital transformation and the potential of hosting Games on multiple continents.

Tragedy struck for the Russian-born figure skating duo, Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, both once world champions, as they were aboard a plane involved in a crash near Washington D.C. This shocking incident has drawn international attention.

In a major soccer move, Miguel Almiron has returned to Atlanta United after a substantial fee transfer from Newcastle. This decision marks the end of his successful term in the Premier League.

(With inputs from agencies.)