Chennaiyin FC Succumbs to Kerala Blasters in Tense ISL Clash

Chennaiyin FC suffered a 3-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters during a tense match in the Indian Super League on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, despite a late goal from Vincy Barretto.

Ahead of the game, Chennaiyin bolstered their lineup with the return of three key players, Lukas Brambilla, Farukh Choudhary, and Laldinliana Renthlei. However, Kerala quickly took control, with Jesus Jimenez scoring in the third minute.

Chennaiyin's situation worsened as forward Wilmar Jordan Gil received a red card in the 37th minute. Though Chennaiyin managed a late goal by Barretto, Kerala Blasters secured victory with three goals overall. Chennaiyin will aim to bounce back against East Bengal this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)