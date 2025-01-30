Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC Succumbs to Kerala Blasters in Tense ISL Clash

Vincy Barretto's late goal proved insufficient as Chennaiyin FC, playing with ten men, lost 3-1 to Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. Despite early setbacks and a red card, the team fought hard, with Barretto scoring late to reduce the deficit, but ultimately couldn't overcome Kerala's lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:58 IST
Chennaiyin FC Succumbs to Kerala Blasters in Tense ISL Clash
Players in action (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC suffered a 3-1 defeat to Kerala Blasters during a tense match in the Indian Super League on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, despite a late goal from Vincy Barretto.

Ahead of the game, Chennaiyin bolstered their lineup with the return of three key players, Lukas Brambilla, Farukh Choudhary, and Laldinliana Renthlei. However, Kerala quickly took control, with Jesus Jimenez scoring in the third minute.

Chennaiyin's situation worsened as forward Wilmar Jordan Gil received a red card in the 37th minute. Though Chennaiyin managed a late goal by Barretto, Kerala Blasters secured victory with three goals overall. Chennaiyin will aim to bounce back against East Bengal this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025