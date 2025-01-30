Left Menu

Australia Strikes Early in Women's Ashes 2025 Opener at MCG

Australia's bowlers, led by Alana King, restricted England to 170 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground. By stumps, the home side reached 56/1, trailing by 114 runs. Kim Garth and Darcie Brown supported King with notable performances as Phoebe Litchfield remained unbeaten, fostering hope for Australia's reply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:45 IST
Alana King celebrating with Georgia Voll after taking a wicket (Photo: X/@cricketcomau). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's cricket team displayed a dominant performance on the opening day of the sole Test match in the Women's Ashes 2025, as they limited England to a modest 170 runs. Alana King emerged as the standout bowler, taking three wickets, with Kim Garth and Darcie Brown chipping in with two wickets each at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Winning the toss, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy opted to bowl, a decision that paid dividends as the visitors struggled to establish a significant innings. England's top scorer, Nat Sciver-Brunt, managed 51 runs, supported by Heather Knight's 25 and Wyatt Hodge's 22, as their side was bundled out before seeing off the day's overs.

In response, Australia's openers Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll took to the crease, reaching 56/1 by stumps. Litchfield remained unbeaten as Annabel Sutherland, joining after Voll's early departure, contributed to a 37-run partnership. With a solid start to their innings, the hosts trail England by 114 runs, setting the stage for an intriguing second day of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

