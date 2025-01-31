Messi's Future Ambitions for 2026 World Cup Revealed by Coach Scaloni

Argentina's football star, Lionel Messi, is contemplating participation in the 2026 World Cup, though coach Lionel Scaloni has stated it's premature to confirm future plans. Messi, who has claimed the Ballon d'Or eight times, remains a key figure for Argentina.

Speaking to DSPORTS, Scaloni emphasized the shared anticipation among Messi and his teammates regarding the next World Cup, highlighting the significance of time in their decision-making process. Scaloni praised Messi's intelligence and understanding of the team's mindset.

Additionally, Scaloni touched on Angel Di Maria's recent retirement from international football, a decision that concludes with a distinguished career following his second Copa America victory, noting it was a fitting end to Di Maria's sports narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)