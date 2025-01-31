Left Menu

Zrinka Ljutic's Dream Run Continues with Slalom Win in Courchevel

Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic secured her third World Cup win in the women's slalom event in Courchevel, France, winning with a time of 1:45.06. Mikaela Shiffrin, returning from injury, finished 10th. The victory elevates Ljutic to second in the season standings, behind Switzerland’s Camille Rast.

Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia achieved her third World Cup victory this season in the women's slalom at Courchevel, France. Ljutic, leading after the initial run, completed a combined time of one minute 45.06 seconds. Her performance, under the lights of the Emile-Allais Stadium, saw her triumph over Sweden's Sara Hector by 1.26 seconds, while Germany's Lena Duerr secured third place.

The win propels Ljutic into the second position in the season-long slalom standings. Five weeks ago, she was without a World Cup win to her name. Switzerland's Camille Rast, who finished fifth at Courchevel, leads the standings. Ljutic expressed her excitement, stating, "I'm living the dream and don't wake me up." Meanwhile, Switzerland's Wendy Holdener, second after the opening run, fell on her second attempt.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin returned to competition after an injury setback two months ago. She finished 10th overall, acknowledging her focus on recovery rather than chasing her 100th World Cup win. Despite her challenges, Shiffrin remains a dominant force, having already established herself as the most successful Alpine skier in World Cup history with 86 victories.

