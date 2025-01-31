Ajax Triumphs Over Galatasaray to Secure Europa League Playoff Spot

Ajax Amsterdam clinched a spot in the Europa League playoffs after a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray on Thursday. The win propelled Ajax above the Turkish league leaders in the group standings, securing their position despite starting in 16th place prior to the match.

Bertrand Traore opened the scoring for Ajax in the 23rd minute, with Kian Fitz-Jim netting a second goal 13 minutes into the second half. Galatasaray, who last suffered defeat in the Champions League preliminary round, was unable to maintain their 26-game unbeaten streak.

Victor Osimhen managed to score a consolation goal for Galatasaray in added time, but Ajax's victory marked a significant achievement as they progressed to the next phase of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)