Josh Inglis Stuns on Test Debut with Record-Breaking Century

Josh Inglis delivered a memorable Test debut, achieving a century against Sri Lanka and intensifying Australia's selection strategies as the World Test Championship final approaches.

After Usman Khawaja's standout performance on day one in Galle, Inglis's rapid 102 off just 94 balls positioned him among elite Australian cricketers, becoming the third from his nation to hit a debut ton in the subcontinent. Inglis joins the ranks of Michael Clarke, who scored 151 against India in Bengaluru in 2004, and Shaun Marsh, who struck 141 versus Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2011.

Inglis, nearing his 30th birthday, has been a fixture in Australia's white-ball cricket since early 2022. Though he was part of the World Cup-winning side in India, his Test chances were limited until now, with incumbent wicketkeeper Alex Carey firmly holding his spot. Inglis's current form presents Australian selectors with intriguing choices as they prepare for both the World Test Championship final and The Ashes.

