Fans Flock to Delhi for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Appearance

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium was a hive of enthusiasm and anticipation during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on its second day. Starting at 41/1, Delhi's innings piqued fans' interest as they awaited Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli's chance at the crease. Notably, Anurag Singh, who traveled from Bihar, was among the fans eager to witness Kohli's on-field brilliance.

Expressing his passion, Singh stated, "I'm hoping for a quick wicket so Virat can bat. Watching him live has always been a dream, and it's finally coming true. King Kohli is unmatched! He will certainly score a century in the Champions Trophy." Equally enthusiastic, supporter Abhishek Chauhan had attended the first day as well, yearning for a Kohli century.

For first-timer Naveen Negi, the atmosphere was electric. "Though I missed yesterday due to the overwhelming crowd, witnessing Kohli in my debut stadium visit is priceless," he shared. The stadium, unusually vibrant for domestic cricket, displayed the palpable excitement of fans eager for Kohli's turn to bat. Over 15,000 spectators were reported, with extra measures taken to manage the crowd.

The match's highlight involved a fan bypassing security to reach Kohli on the field, amid Delhi's bowling dominance with Railways at 21/3. The fan's bold act underscored the admiration for Kohli, who emerged in domestic cricket. Security intervened swiftly, and Kohli urged them to treat the fan kindly, enhancing the fans' memorable experience. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)