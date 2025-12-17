FIFA Introduces Affordable Ticket Options for 2026 World Cup Fans

In a bid to make the 2026 World Cup more accessible, FIFA has introduced $60 'Supporter Entry Tier' tickets for fans of qualified teams. These discounted tickets, covering all 104 matches including the final, represent 10% of the ticket allocations by Participating Member Associations (PMAs), which will define priority criteria for loyal fans.

The decision comes amid criticism of high ticket prices for the tournament scheduled in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Football Supporters Europe (FSE) has been vocal about the cost, calling the new pricing a 'step in the right direction' but insufficient. There are also concerns about transparency in ticket distribution, as FIFA provides no guidelines for PMAs.

Ronan Evain, director of FSE, highlighted the stark price difference between ticket categories and the lack of access for disabled fans. Despite the backlash, FIFA has noted strong interest in the ongoing ticket sale, attributing increased demand to the release of match schedules and venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)