Imran Khan's Legacy at Gaddafi Stadium Stands Firm

The Pakistan Cricket Board has refuted rumors about removing Imran Khan's name from an enclosure at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Despite political tensions, PCB officials clarified that the legendary cricketer's name remains on the VIP stand, a tribute intact since Pakistan's 1992 World Cup victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:12 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has categorically dismissed rumors regarding the removal of renowned cricketer Imran Khan's name from an enclosure at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Sparked by current political tensions, speculation swirled that the name of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning captain was being erased from the stadium's prestigious stands. However, PCB officials have assured that no changes have been made.

The Imran Khan enclosure has been a fixture at Gaddafi Stadium since 1992, remaining a prominent acknowledgment of his contributions to Pakistan cricket.

