Lahore High Court Demands Action Amid Worsening Water Crisis

Lahore High Court has voiced significant concerns regarding the plummeting water levels, warning of impending drought-like conditions. During an ongoing hearing on environmental issues, Justice Shahid Karim underscored the necessity of declaring a state of emergency to combat the escalating water crisis, according to a report by Dawn.

Justice Karim emphasized urgent intervention to curtail water wastage and reiterated his call for emergency measures due to the shortage. The court received input from a Punjab government representative that a committee, led by the chief secretary, had been formed to address the matter. Nevertheless, the court expressed dissatisfaction, condemning the excessive use of water for domestic car washing and demanding stringent measures including fines.

The judiciary ordered a report on current drought conditions and suggested commercial establishments install water meters at the customer's expense as an added charge on their bills. Additionally, the Water and Sanitation Agency's proposal to install 200,000 water meters was acknowledged, aiming to alleviate consumer burden through installment payments.

Justice Karim raised issues concerning expired school transport ordinances, questioning governmental inaction due to possible influence from school proprietors. Justice Karim also suggested enlisting students as environmental volunteers. The situation mirrors a wider environmental crisis in Pakistan, with adverse impacts from urbanization, deforestation, and pollution. The country's ongoing struggle with climate change-induced water scarcity highlights the dire need for immediate interventions.

