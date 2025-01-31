Left Menu

Kohli's Brief Ranji Comeback Stirs Debate

Virat Kohli's brief Ranji Trophy innings in 13 years ended in disappointment, with his dismissal by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan sparking further discussions about his form. Despite the support from the crowd, Kohli's vulnerability to balls outside off-stump was once again exposed, cutting short his anticipated comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:33 IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years was cut short, fueling discussions about the cricketer's ongoing form issues.

In front of a supportive crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kohli was dismissed after just 15 balls, falling to Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. The excitement swiftly waned as Kohli walked back to the pavilion, leaving fans to wonder about the former captain's vulnerability on his off-stump—a weakness exposed during the recent Australia tour.

Despite an enthusiastic start, Kohli's attempts to dominate the bowler led to his downfall, as a seaming ball shattered his off-stump. His brief innings left spectators eager for an improved performance in his forthcoming second innings.

